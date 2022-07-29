Beyoncé Releases Her Energetic 'RENAISSANCE' Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyoncé wrote about the album on her website. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."



RENAISSANCE features contributions from her husband JAY-Z, Drake, The-Dream, Mike Dean, NOVAWAV, Tems, Hit-Boy, Pharrell Williams, Raphael Saadiq, Skrillex, Symbolic One, Sabrina Claudio, 070 Shake, and more. Beyoncé has been officially teasing the album for a little over a month, but fans knew she was up to something prior to her formal announcement. Since then, she's made an impact on the dance world with her Robin S.-inspired track "Break My Soul." It was the only single she dropped ahead of the album's release date. Check out the full tracklist and stream RENAISSANCE below.



RENAISSANCE Album Tracklist



1. "I’m That Girl"

2. "Cozy"

3. "Alien Superstar"

4. "Cuff It"

5. "Energy"

6. "Break My Soul"

7. "Church Girl"

8. "Plastic Off The Sofa"

9. "Virgo’s Groove"

10. "Move"

11. "Heated"

12. "Thique"

13. "All Up In Your Mind"

14. "America Has A Problem"

15. "Pure/Honey"

16. "Summer Renaissance"