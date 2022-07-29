Beyoncé Releases Her Energetic 'RENAISSANCE' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 29, 2022
Beyoncé's brand new album is finally here. After serving up her dance anthem "Break My Soul" and revealing bits and pieces of the album's details, the queen of the #BeyHive has come through with her seventh studio album.
On Friday, July 29, the prolific singer released her RENAISSANCE album. The 16-track LP is full of upbeat songs that will ignite any dancefloor this summer like "Church Girl," "Cuff It" and "Energy." Beyoncé has made plenty of records fans can dance to over the span of her career, but her latest album will keep the party going all night long. Act 1 is just the first offering of a forthcoming trilogy, which was recorded over a three-year period during the pandemic.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyoncé wrote about the album on her website. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."
RENAISSANCE features contributions from her husband JAY-Z, Drake, The-Dream, Mike Dean, NOVAWAV, Tems, Hit-Boy, Pharrell Williams, Raphael Saadiq, Skrillex, Symbolic One, Sabrina Claudio, 070 Shake, and more. Beyoncé has been officially teasing the album for a little over a month, but fans knew she was up to something prior to her formal announcement. Since then, she's made an impact on the dance world with her Robin S.-inspired track "Break My Soul." It was the only single she dropped ahead of the album's release date. Check out the full tracklist and stream RENAISSANCE below.
RENAISSANCE Album Tracklist
1. "I’m That Girl"
2. "Cozy"
3. "Alien Superstar"
4. "Cuff It"
5. "Energy"
6. "Break My Soul"
7. "Church Girl"
8. "Plastic Off The Sofa"
9. "Virgo’s Groove"
10. "Move"
11. "Heated"
12. "Thique"
13. "All Up In Your Mind"
14. "America Has A Problem"
15. "Pure/Honey"
16. "Summer Renaissance"