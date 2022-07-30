Winning Ticket For $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Sold In Illinois

One lucky person is the sole winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois.

"Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot," says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. "We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries."

The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

The $1.337 billion jackpot is the second-largest in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot ever was $1.537 billion, which was won on October 23, 2018, and claimed by an anonymous person in South Carolina.

The gas station will receive a 1% commission on the jackpot for selling the winning ticket.

"So, obviously, it's a shock, but I'm happy that somebody from Illinois was able to win it," an employee of the gas station told Fox Business.