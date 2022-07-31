Basketball Legend Bill Russell Dead At 88

Russell is considered to be the first Black player to achieve superstar success in the NBA as a five-time NBA MVP, a 12-time NBA All-Star and having led the NBA in rebounds four times and ranking second all-time in both total rebounds and rebounds per game.

Russell was also a two-time NCAA champion (1955, 1956) during his collegiate career at San Francisco and won a gold medal for Team U.S.A. in the 1956 Summer Olympics.

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers," the statement continued. "Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."

Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, the College Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, the FIBA Hall of Fame as a player and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his accomplishments in basketball and during the civil rights movement by then-President Barack Obama in 2021.

"Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in an official statement on behalf of the league. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics -- including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards -- only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society."