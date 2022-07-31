Lil Durk Suffers Facial Injury After Getting Hit With Explosive At Festival

By Yashira C.

July 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk was injured when he took the stage at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival on Saturday (July 30). The rapper was hit in the face with explosives which prompted him to stop his performance for a moment, via Hot New Hip Hop.

In the video footage of the incident, Durk is seen getting struck directly with the explosives and covering his face with his t-shirt as the smoke reaches him. He quickly stops performing and someone asks him on the microphone "Woah, woah- you alright bro?" Durk doesn't respond so the person continues explaining the incident saying, "It shot straight up." Eventually, Durk pulls himself together and continues his set regardless, telling the audience "F**k it, no more smoke, let's do it."

On Sunday (July 31), Durk shared a photo of himself to Instagram showcasing the aftermath of the incident. The "What Happened To Virgil" rapper is seen in the hospital with an eye bandage. "Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," he wrote in the caption. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙."

Watch a video of the incident and see Lil Durk's update below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.