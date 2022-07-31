Måneskin Reveal Meaning Behind Their Name & How To Correctly Pronounce It

Looking back on their beginnings as musicians in Italy De Angelis said, "It was very difficult because in Rome there's no real rock scene, so there's no like clubs wanting bands to play their stuff, and also people are not very used to going to gigs of upcoming artists." She continued, "They just go to the famous ones that they already know, so it was really hard and that's why we started playing as buskers on the streets. We were always fighting with the other street artists about having the best spot, and we never won."

But Eurovision played a massive role in their breakthrough. "I think that was our first actual window outside of Italy," David said. "Since that moment we were only basing our projects for Italy and on Italy and that was the chance to break out in Europe, then from Europe to the US, and we hope to grow more and more."