Måneskin Channel Elvis In Iconic Cover For Upcoming Biopic: Listen

You're not dreaming — Måneskin have joined the star-studded Elvis soundtrack.

The Italian rock band released a cover of Elvis Presley's iconic 1968 track, "If I Can Dream," ahead of the Elvis biopic's release in theaters next week (June 24). Måneskin first let fans know last month at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest that this song would be coming, according to NME.

The band has also been sharing behind-the-scenes footage on social media that gives fans a glimpse into recording the famous song, including Måneskin frontman Damiano David belting it out in the recording studio and his bandmates laying down the track.