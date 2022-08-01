Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Colorado

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.

With all that said, where can you find the most delicious grilled cheese in Colorado? LoveFood has the answer to that. The website found the best grilled cheeses in every state.

For the Centennial State, you should head over to Steuben's! Writers highlighted the restaurant's classic grilled cheese. They also explain why they picked this mouth-watering sandwich:

"With two locations plus a food truck, Steuben’s regularly draws long queues (and waits for tables) thanks, at least partly, to the fact it serves the best grilled cheese around. Some people like it as it comes, with an oozy mix of American and semi-soft muenster cheese, sandwiched in double-thick Texas toast. Others prefer to take things up a few notches by adding extras like bacon and jalapeños. Either way, it’s a winner."