Here's What Louis Tomlinson Really Thinks About One Direction's Debut Album

In a recent podcast episode, Louis Tomlinson opened up about his real thoughts on One Direction's debut album, via Billboard.

“Twelve years ago today the band got formed," he began before adding, "but the first album was sh*t anyway." Fans celebrated the 12th anniversary of the band's formation on July 23rd. Up All Night released a year after the band formed on The X Factor and featured a bunch of their most popular hits — including "What Makes You Beautiful" and “One Thing." Later on in the episode, Tomlinson spoke about his upcoming second solo album which will be the follow-up to 2020's Walls.

“I’ve enjoyed [making this album] 20 times more than the first album,” he said. “I think there’s still pressure for me to deliver a good record but there was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction. So I feel like I’ve been able to look at this record with a bit more clarity.” Back in June, Tomlinson's former bandmate Harry Styles shared how he felt about a One Direction reunion. He revealed that “the thought of it is a really nice one, I think. I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do."