Illinois Residents Speculate Winner Of Mega Millions Jackpot

If you have been keeping up with the latest Mega Millions drawing, you know that after months of drawing, the winning numbers were finally chosen on Friday. The giant Mega Millions jackpot of $1.3 billion was won from a ticket sold right here in Illinois. According to FOX32, the ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines and residents are talking about who could have possibly won the jackpot. There is one factor that makes pinpointing the winner a bit tricky.

This particular Speedway is located off of Touhy. To just anyone reading this article, that information means nothing, but to Des Plains residents it means that the winner could be from anywhere around the world. But why?

This Speedway is located a mere 5 miles from the Chicago O' Hare International Airport. The Speedway sees traffic from all over the world. It would be extremely simple to pinpoint the winner if the winning ticket were purchased from a small town gas station, but this is a different story. Despite the difficulty in the situation, some locals still speculate that the winner could have been local.

FOX32 detailed that the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot drawing was given the choice to receive the money over the course of the next 30 years or in one payment of $780 million. The Speedway also gets cut into the deal. Just for selling the winning lottery ticket, they will receive half a million dollars.