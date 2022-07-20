3-Year-Old Chicago Boy Falls From 18th Floor Of Apartment Building, Dies

A toddler fell from a building on the North Side this morning and later passed away as a result of the impact. According to WGN9, the incident happened on Tuesday just after 6:40 p.m. off of North Claredon Avenue in Uptown. Though Chaise Binion fell from the 18th floor, he did not fall 18 stories. The fall was cut short by a third story parking garage that was attached to the building.

Binion did not immediately die. The impact of the long fall had put him in critical condition, but he was still breathing when paramedics got to him. When paramedics arrived, they immediately took him to a local hospital.

WGN9 mentioned that he was later pronounced dead at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The toddler was near a window in the apartment on the 18th floor when he broke through the screen. From there, he fell to the parking garage where someone called 911. Paramedics initially reported that the boy was five years old, but later discovered that he was only three years old.

The incident is still under investigation. There has been nothing reported regarding an adult being present in the apartment at the time of the fall.