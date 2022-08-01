Lauv Proves It's Not 'All 4 Nothing' At iHeartRadio Album Release Party

JoJo came out after the first two songs and sat down with Lauv to discuss the obstacles and anxieties going into his second full-length album after 2020's How I'm Feeling. "They say the sophomore album is the most difficult. Is that true in your opinion?" Lauv answered honestly," Yeah, I mean, it was hard but at the same time it was really fun. I just freestyled a bunch and had a good time." He went on to reveal that the biggest difference between All 4 Nothing compared to his first album was the actual process of making them.

"I tried to think as little as possible," Lauv said. "I made it during [the COVID-19] lockdown times and I was at home with a lot of my thoughts and I was trying to get away from my thoughts for a second. I was like, 'I'm just gonna turn the microphone on and make these songs and not overthink them.'" JoJo followed up by asking Lauv why he felt it necessary to upend his usual song-making process. "I just felt like I needed to do something different," he said. "I was definitely overthinking a lot about, like, myself and the person that I was trying to be in the world. My last album How I'm Feeling, there were all these different versions of me on the cover. I think I was going through a lot of identity crisis vibes and I was like okay I just need to have fun and not think and just freestyle. Yeah, so that's kinda how the album happened." Lauv then went on to say that the new "fun" creative process started out with him trying stuff out over beats on YouTube. "I was really bad and I'm still bad at that," the singer joked, "but you know. Never to be heard."

