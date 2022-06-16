Lauv Reveals He Had An 'Existential Breakdown' While Working On New Album

Lauv is opening up about the internal struggles he encountered while starting to write his second album All 4 Nothing. In a recent interview with NME, the hitmaker revealed, “I had such an existential breakdown. At one point, I was like, ‘I want to step away from music’. And then, I came back around and realised [sic], I don’t feel an innate sense of deserving to be happy.”

His 2018 single "I Like me Better" earned him over two billion streams, launching his successful career. His "existential breakdown" in relation to how his life has changed comes up during the album's opener and one of his newest singles "26." On the track he sings, “Can I tell you a story / ‘Bout a boy who broke his own heart? / And he always blamed everybody else / But the truth is that he did it to himself." He continues, "26 and I’m rich / How the hell did it come to this?”