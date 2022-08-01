This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

August 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the easiest comfort dishes to make, but what if you want to try an elevated take on the cheesy favorite? Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants around the country that have perfected their take on the classic, including one right here in Louisiana.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around the country, from a macaroni and cheese-filled concoction to a cheesy sandwich filled with delicious barbecue. So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best grilled cheese?

St. James Cheese Company

Located in New Orleans, St. James Cheese Company lives up to its name by serving the best grilled cheese in the state, with its classic Rustic Grilled Cheese being named best of the best.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With two locations — in Uptown and the Warehouse District — St. James Cheese Company has become the big cheesy of the Big Easy. The stores sell artisan cheeses and charcuterie, while the attached restaurants serve gooey goodies including the most delectable grilled cheese. It's the quality of the ingredients that really makes this one stand out from the rest. The perfect sourdough is filled with a two-year aged Cheddar and toasted to achieve the optimum crunch. Not just good, but life-changing."

Check out the list here to see the best grilled cheese in each sandwich.

