Louisiana Eatery Among The 'Most Stunning' Historic Restaurants In America

Louisiana has a rich history, both culturally and in terms of its culinary scene, so it's no surprise that there are plenty of historic restaurants that have served as a backdrop for some important moments in American history.

LoveFood gathered a list of some of the "most stunning" historic restaurants around the country, from centuries-old Southern staples to hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops. According to the site:

"[America is] full of historic restaurants that give diners a glimpse back into the past. Think small inns and taverns that played witness to the American Revolution, as well as restaurants that can count presidents among their diners – whether that be as part of a campaign trail or as a casual stop off for the head of state to unwind."

So which Louisiana restaurant found a spot on the list of "stunning" historic spots around the country?

Antoine's Restaurant

Located in New Orleans' historic French Quarter, Antoine's describes itself as the city's oldest restaurant and the birthplace of culinary classics like Oysters Rockefeller, Eggs Sardou and Pommes de Terre Souffles, according to its website. Antoine's Restaurant is located at 713 St. Louis Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The secret rooms within Antoine's Restaurant speak of a covert past. The restaurant, which opened in 1840, has a concealed doorway in the women's bathroom which leads to a drinking den that was used during the Prohibition (1920-1933). It also has hidden rooms for Mardi Gras 'crewes.' The restaurant is home to many New Orleans' famous dishes, such as chicken creole (seasoned chicken simmered in tomato sauce) and Oysters Rockefeller (oysters on the half-shell that have been topped with a rich sauce of butter)."

Check out the full list here to see more of the most stunning historic restaurants in America.