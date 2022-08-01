This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

August 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the easiest comfort dishes to make, but what if you want to try an elevated take on the cheesy favorite? Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants around the country that have perfected their take on the classic, including one right here in North Carolina.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around the country, from a macaroni and cheese-filled concoction to a cheesy sandwich filled with delicious barbecue. So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best grilled cheese?

Papi Queso

Located in Charlotte, Papi Queso Grilled Cheese Co. lives up to its name by serving the best grilled cheese in the state, with the Pig Mac being named best of the best. Made with NC Heritage Pulled Pork, the melt is made complete with sharp cheddar, macaroni and cheese and sweet caramelized onions.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Papi Queso food truck dishes out the best grilled cheese sandwiches not only in the state, but anywhere. At least, that's how its many devotees feel. The cleverly-named Pig Mac is the top-seller, stuffed with slow-smoked pulled pork, mac 'n' cheese and caramelized onions. It's a firm favorite and we can see why. Other delicious variations include a Bacon Jalapeño and a Mushroom Gruyère grilled cheese. The real secret? Pain de mie, a pillow soft white bread with a fine crumb that toasts beautifully, especially after being brushed with a mix of butter and mayonnaise."

Check out the list here to see the best grilled cheese in each sandwich.

