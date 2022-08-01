This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the easiest comfort dishes to make, but what if you want to try an elevated take on the cheesy favorite? Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants around the country that have perfected their take on the classic, including one right here in North Carolina.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around the country, from a macaroni and cheese-filled concoction to a cheesy sandwich filled with delicious barbecue. So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best grilled cheese?

Papi Queso

Located in Charlotte, Papi Queso Grilled Cheese Co. lives up to its name by serving the best grilled cheese in the state, with the Pig Mac being named best of the best. Made with NC Heritage Pulled Pork, the melt is made complete with sharp cheddar, macaroni and cheese and sweet caramelized onions.