Michiganders Stopped For Going 126mph, Arrested Moments Later For Doing 112

Two Michigan drivers were pulled over for driving at 126 mph on the highway and then arrested moments later for driving at 112 mph, according to Click on Detroit.

A 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were pulled over by a Michigan State Police trooper for weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, according to police. The two individuals both drove Dodge Chargers and are from Chesterfield Township. The Michigan State Police trooper was patrolling eastbound I-94 overnight when he saw the two driving recklessly. After they were pulled over, they were both cited for their speed and then released.

Several miles later, the same trooper saw two sets of Charger taillights in the distance, according to police. When the trooper caught up to the vehicles, he realized the drivers were the same people he had just stopped for speeding only moments before. He also realized the two individuals were now driving at 112 mph.The trooper pulled one of the Chargers over, and the other continued to speed away. A different Michigan State Police trooper found the second Charger at a gas station at the next exit. Both of the drivers were arrested for reckless driving, and their Chargers were impounded.