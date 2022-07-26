46-Year-Old Man Gets Naked, Does Pushups In Middle Of Michigan Highway

A Michigan man was taken into custody recently after getting naked, dancing and doing pushups in the middle of a highway, according to Click on Detroit. He was also holding a loaded gun the whole time.

Officials in Wexford County received multiple calls on July 19 about a naked man on southbound U.S. 131 near mile marker 187. Witnesses said the 46-year-old Rapid City man was dancing and doing pushups in the middle of the street. He was also completely naked and in possession of a 9 mm handgun. While witnesses were on the phone with the police, the man eventually emptied the ammunition from the handgun manually. Officials determined later that the man, who has not been named by police, possessed a valid Michigan Concealed Pistol License (CPL).

According to Wayne County's website, in order to get a Michigan CPL, "Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a citizen of the United States or an alien lawfully admitted into the United States, have knowledge and training in the safe use and handling of a pistol by successfully completing an appropriate pistol safety training course or class and be a legal resident of Michigan and reside in Michigan for at least six months immediately prior to application."

A Michigan State Police sergeant and a Wexford County deputy put the man into protective custody. They took him to Munson Hospital Cadillac for an evaluation.