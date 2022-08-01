WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator

A teenage girl was riding on an escalator in the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon when something entirely unexpected occurred. According to KTLA, when emergency personnel arrived on scene they discovered the girl's hand caught inside of the handrail towards the bottom of the escalator. As she was riding the escalator, the girl is suspected to have removed her hand from the top of the railing and into the sliding part of the mechanism.

Orange County Fire Chief, Micheal Morganstern was very confused at how the girl got her hand inside of the rail in the first place.

“I don’t know how this happened,” he shared with KTLA.