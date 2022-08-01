WATCH: Florida Woman Crawls Through Roach-Filled Sewer To Rescue Kitten

A brave South Florida woman ventured into a gross sewer to rescue a trapped kitten, according to CBS 12.

Lindsey Bembli told reporters it started when she heard a cat "screaming" from a storm drain near SE Fifth Avenue and SE Third Street in Delray Beach. Even though she called firefighters out to the location for help, first responders say the kitten kept running away. She even tried to catch the elusive creature but to no avail.

Days later, Bembli reached out to her friend and founder of Operation Liberation: Liz Jones.

Jones crawled nearly 300 feet through the 24-inch-wide drain to get to the kitten last Friday (July 29), and it was all caught on camera, according to reporters.