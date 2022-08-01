Why Don't We Fan Breaks Into Daniel Seavey's Home, Sleeps In His Bed

A fan of Why Don't We member Daniel Seavey broke into his house and slept in his bed, according to a report from TMZ. On Wednesday night (July 27th) the 23-year-old broke into the singer's Los Angeles home. Surveillance footage shows the woman waiting outside his front door holding flowers. It seems like she was there to see him but once she realized he wasn't home, she climbed through an unlocked window and got inside.

According to TMZ, a source close to Seavey said the woman rummaged through his closet and put on a "Free Hoover" hoodie he got from a Drake and Kanye West show back in December. After that, the woman got into his bed and fell asleep. The woman then woke up the next morning and made her way to the kitchen where she is seen on video rummaging through his cabinets, listening to "Can I Get It" by Adele.