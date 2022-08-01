Woman Dies After Falling Off Escalator At Empower Field At Mile High
By Zuri Anderson
August 1, 2022
A woman has died after she fell from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High over the weekend, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers say the victim was sitting on the escalator railing and plunged onto the concourse below. She reportedly died from her injuries.
Authorities originally said it was an "outside death investigation," but they're now looking into it as an accidental death. Police spokesperson Nate Magee says they don't know whether alcohol played a role in the fall, but he believes no one pushed or jostled her, per Denver Post.
Officials noted that this happened during a Kenny Chesney concert at the stadium, but they didn't confirm whether she was an attendant. She's only described as a "guest."
Update: An adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 31, 2022
Empower Field at Mile High posted a statement about the woman's passing on Twitter:
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the traffic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High.
“There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation.”
https://t.co/uvxaZ9f2eS pic.twitter.com/7wFVbyMxlV— Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) July 31, 2022
Chesney, who's an acclaimed country singer-songwriter, says he was "devastated" in a Sunday (July 31) statement sent to Denver Post:
"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them."
The Denver Office of Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.