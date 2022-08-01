Woman Dies After Falling Off Escalator At Empower Field At Mile High

A woman has died after she fell from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High over the weekend, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers say the victim was sitting on the escalator railing and plunged onto the concourse below. She reportedly died from her injuries.

Authorities originally said it was an "outside death investigation," but they're now looking into it as an accidental death. Police spokesperson Nate Magee says they don't know whether alcohol played a role in the fall, but he believes no one pushed or jostled her, per Denver Post.

Officials noted that this happened during a Kenny Chesney concert at the stadium, but they didn't confirm whether she was an attendant. She's only described as a "guest."