Carly Rae Jepsen Is 'Fascinated By Loneliness' In New Album Announcement

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album! The hitmaker took to her social media channels to announce The Loneliest Time and give fans an idea of what they can expect from the new project. "I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions," she wrote in the announcement post on Twitter.

The album is scheduled for an October 21st release date and fans can preorder the album through her website. The announcement comes just 24 hours after she shared a cryptic video of the moon turning into various objects including a beach ball and a disco ball.

The teaser also featured a voice-over from Carly. "The moon is not just for lovers," she starts. "It is for any lonely soul that longs for something more." The singer also hinted at the album's title back in June when she announced The So Nice Tour. "We've had the loneliest time... but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city," she wrote.

Her tour will coincide with the new album as she starts in Cleveland on September 21st and ends in Chicago on November 5th. Click here for information about the upcoming tour.

Carly Rae Jepsen
