Carly Rae Jepsen Is 'Fascinated By Loneliness' In New Album Announcement

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album! The hitmaker took to her social media channels to announce The Loneliest Time and give fans an idea of what they can expect from the new project. "I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions," she wrote in the announcement post on Twitter.

The album is scheduled for an October 21st release date and fans can preorder the album through her website. The announcement comes just 24 hours after she shared a cryptic video of the moon turning into various objects including a beach ball and a disco ball.