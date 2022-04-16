Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts New Song 'Western Wind' At Coachella

Carly Rae Jepsen debuted her highly anticipated new song "Western Wind" at Coachella yesterday (April 15.)

She sang in the chorus: "Coming in like a western wind/Do you feel home from all directions/First bloom, you know it's spring/Reminding me, love, that it's all connected." The song was teased last week on a billboard and fans went wild. The billboard saw Jepsen rocking blonde hair and sitting in front of a brown backdrop, alongside the project's name. A phone number was located on the bottom, which led to the "Carly Rae Jepsen" hotline. A couple of days prior, the singer posted a map of California and captioned it "X marks the spot." Fans quickly tried to figure out what the singer was hinting at, and it was later revealed that it was where fans could spot the billboard promoting the new project. The map also featured lyrics from the chorus of "Western Wind."

Watch the performance below: