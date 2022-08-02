Dave Grohl Performing At Joe Walsh's Veteran Benefit Concert VetsAid 2022
By Sarah Tate
August 2, 2022
Dave Grohl is set to perform solo at a benefit concert for veterans alongside a lineup of other famous rockers from Ohio.
VetsAid, founded by The Eagles' Joe Walsh, will take over Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on November 13, as the non-profit aims to raise funds for veterans across the country. Walsh's band James Gang is going on "one last ride" as they reunited and perform together for the first time in more than 15 years to headline the show, per NME.
Billed as a "special guest" for the night, the Foo Fighters frontman will join the Gang as Walsh "comes home for one historic night of Ohio Rock for VetsAid 2022," according to an Instagram post about the concert. Other performers set to take the stage include Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders. Ohio native Drew Carey is returning to host the event for the third time.
In a statement about this year's lineup for the annual event, Walsh said he was going back to Ohio where "it all started," per Billboard.
"Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland, and then the world," he said. "Not it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders, and Dave Grohl."
He continued, "I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022."
Tickets for VetsAid 2022 go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. All proceeds from the benefit concert will go to veterans service charities around the country.