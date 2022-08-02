Dave Grohl Performing At Joe Walsh's Veteran Benefit Concert VetsAid 2022

Dave Grohl is set to perform solo at a benefit concert for veterans alongside a lineup of other famous rockers from Ohio.

VetsAid, founded by The Eagles' Joe Walsh, will take over Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on November 13, as the non-profit aims to raise funds for veterans across the country. Walsh's band James Gang is going on "one last ride" as they reunited and perform together for the first time in more than 15 years to headline the show, per NME.

Billed as a "special guest" for the night, the Foo Fighters frontman will join the Gang as Walsh "comes home for one historic night of Ohio Rock for VetsAid 2022," according to an Instagram post about the concert. Other performers set to take the stage include Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders. Ohio native Drew Carey is returning to host the event for the third time.