Here's How Dave Grohl Honored Taylor Hawkins During Paul McCartney Set

Foo Fighters are planning two star-studded tribute concerts to honor Hawkins. The first will take place September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second is set for September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

London performers will include both Hawkins' friends and influences including, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim. In addition, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal will perform at both tribute shows.

Performers for the Los Angeles show include Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Kiss’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Struts singer Luke Spiller, Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.