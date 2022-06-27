Here's How Dave Grohl Honored Taylor Hawkins During Paul McCartney Set

By Katrina Nattress

June 27, 2022

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Four
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Over the weekend, Paul McCartney surprised fans by bringing out Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl at his Glastonbury headlining set. It was the Foo Fighters frontman's first public appearance onstage since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins back in March. He helped Macca perform The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" and Wings' "Band on the Run," and though there was no overt tribute to Hawkins, Grohl honored his late bandmate in a subtle way: He drew a big "T" on his right hand, which he held up triumphantly after the set was over, and wore an ABBA shirt (Hawkins loved ABBA).

See the picture below.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Four
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Foo Fighters are planning two star-studded tribute concerts to honor Hawkins. The first will take place September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second is set for September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. 

London performers will include both Hawkins' friends and influences including, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex LifesonQueens of the Stone Age frontman Josh HommeMark Ronsonthe Police’s Stewart CopelandWolfgang Van HalenJane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim. In addition, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal will perform at both tribute shows.

Performers for the Los Angeles show include Miley CyrusJoan JettAlanis MorissetteKiss’ Gene SimmonsMotley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad SmithStruts singer Luke SpillerQueens of the Stone Age drummer Jon TheodoreWeezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.

Foo FightersPaul McCartney
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.