Deftones' Dia De Los Deftones Festival Is Back With An Impressive Lineup

Deftones' Dia de Los Deftones festival is back for the first time since 2019, and the one-day event boasts an impressive lineup. The alt-metal legends will be headlining the fest, with Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker and Cold Gawd rounding out the bill.

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year,” Deftones singer Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Dia de Los Deftones is set to take place November 5 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 5) at 10am PST. See the announcement below.