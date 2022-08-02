Endangered Red Panda Cub Born At Michigan Zoo

A red panda, "Maliha," at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, recently gave birth to a cub, and the Zoo said it's a big win for conservation of the endangered species, according to Click on Detroit. This is Maliha's second successful litter.

“We’re fortunate to have another successful red panda birth. Having two successful litters back-to-back is a testament to the hard work, planning, and teamwork at the zoo,” Animal Care Supervisor Pat Fountain said (via Click on Detroit). “Introducing another red panda cub to the SSP is crucial for the species moving forward, we’re glad to be a part of the solution”.

Animal care staff monitor the new mother and cub daily through a camera in a nest box and say they're both doing well. "Maliha is doing great, she’s an experienced mother and has been excellent with the newborn," Annie Marcum, carnivore area lead keeper, said (via Click on Detroit). "The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate."

The cub's father is Deagan-Reid. He arrived from the Knoxville Zoo in 2021 and was paired with Maliha by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). For context, there are currently fewer than 205 red pandas in the AZA institutions.