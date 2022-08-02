Mo Ostin was a music industry legend. During his time at Warner Bros. Records, the exec signed artists like The Kinks, Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix, R.E.M., Randy Newman and Red Hot Chili Peppers. When news broke that he passed away in his sleep on July 31 at the age of 95, Flea took to Instagram to pay tribute to "the greatest person I ever met in the music business."

"Mo Ostin was a true gentleman. He was honest, kind, and beloved. I am so grateful that he was a part of my life; his stories, his humor, his love for his work, he is the greatest person I ever met in the music business," Flea wrote alongside photos of himself and Ostin. "He made me feel valued, understood, and welcome, when I was a confused kid with a lot of growing up to do. And we both went to Bancroft Junior High and Fairfax high! I love you Mo, shedding tears of gratitude for you today. Rest easy beautiful man."

As the New York Times points out, Flea's connection to Ostin was so strong that he wrote and recorded “a little country ditty" for him when he left Warner Bros. Records. “Mo, Mo, why did you have to go?” the unreleased song began. “You’re the first record company guy/That looked me in the eye.”

See Flea's post below.