Florida City Is Among The Most Expensive Ones For Renters

By Zuri Anderson

August 2, 2022

apartment for rent
Photo: Getty Images

People can expect rent increases every year, and depending on where you live, those hikes can be steep.

Rent.com got to work analyzing where rent prices are increasing the most across the United States. Researchers found that apartments with high rent tend to be in warmer climates. These spots were in high demand for people seeking retirement and those working remotely.

One Florida city made it into the top ten U.S. cities with steep rent prices: Coral Gables. Rents increased 43.34% year-over-year in this South Florida location, according to the study.

Analysts also made more revelations about high rent prices in the Sunshine State: "Another 28 percent of the Top 100 most expensive cities for renters are in the South. The majority of the southern cities on the list (57 percent) are in Florida."

Here are the Top 15 most expensive U.S. cities for renters:

  1. Jersey City, New Jersey
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Palo Alto, California
  4. Glendale, California
  5. Santa Monica, California
  6. Coral Gables, Florida
  7. Hoboken, New Jersey
  8. Redmond, Washington
  9. San Diego, California
  10. Newport Beach, California
  11. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  12. Los Angeles, California
  13. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  14. Los Angeles, California
  15. San Francisco, California
  16. Alameda, California
  17. Santa Clara, California

Click HERE to check out the full list and study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.