Former Alabama And NFL LB Rolando McClain Arrested

Former Alabama standout and NFL linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend.

McClain, 33, a native of Decatur, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit and speeding on Saturday (July 31), Moulton Police Captain Russell Graham confirmed to AL.com.

McClain was reportedly driving 70 MPH in an area with a 55 MPH speed limit, according to TMZ.

The former linebacker driving a white Mercedes-Benz on Alabama 157 near Alabama 33 before being pulled over by a Moulton Police officer at around 9:30 p.m.

The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside McClain's vehicle and asked the former linebacker to get out of the car. McClain told the officer there was a handgun inside the vehicle, which was located in the door pocket on the driver's side.

A pack of chewing tobacco found inside the car was carrying a separate bag of marijuana.

Both McClain and a passenger, identified as Detrick Mostello -- charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana -- were taken into custody. McClain has since been released from jail on a bond set at $1,000.

McClain was a member of Alabama's 2009 BCS national champion team -- its first team to win a national title under head coach Nick Saban -- a unanimous All-American (2009), a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection (2008-09), a Butkus Award winner (2009) and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year during his collegiate career, but has had his NFL career derailed by legal issues.

McClain hasn't appeared in an NFL game since January 3, 2016 after previously being suspended indefinitely for violating the league's Program and Policy for Substances of Abuse, after having previously served a four-game suspension to begin the 2015 season for a violation of the NFL's drug policy, as well as sitting out the first 10 games of the 2016 season due to an indefinite suspension.

The former Alabama standout was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders at No. 8 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft and recorded 407 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown during six seasons, having also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens (2013) -- though announcing his brief retirement before beginning training camp and never playing for the team -- and Dallas Cowboys (2014-15).