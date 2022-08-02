Hurricane Outbreak Possible For Texas In The Coming Weeks

Texas could soon get some much needed rain. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has had a slow start, but several factors are brewing up a rapid increase in tropical activity for mid-August, reported KXAN.

June and July typically have limited tropical storm and hurricane activity, with things picking up in August. According to Phil Klotzbach, who works at Colorado State University, 85% of major hurricanes develop after the 20th of August.

This Atlantic hurricane season has only developed three tropical storms with minor impacts. Though it may seem strange, the quiet season is actually in-line with 30-year averages from the National Hurricane Center.

Some of the factors helping to ramp up hurricane season include warmer waters, less Saharan dust in the atmosphere, and more disturbances across the ocean from Africa. These disturbances act as "seedlings" for tropical storms.

Another factor increasing tropical activity is Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO. This is basically an area of rising or sinking air, which enhances or suppresses storm development.

KXAN reports that the low tropical activity will likely last through at least August 12th, with an increase coming between August 12th and August 20th.