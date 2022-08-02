Irv Gotti Recalls How He Found Out About Ashanti & Nelly's Relationship

"I can get passed you wanting to be with Nelly," Irv said. "At the time, it happens any man is hurt. The chick you're f**king in love with is with this n***a."



"You wanna know how I found out?" Irv continues as he smokes his blunt. "I was at home.. listen to this s**t. This was GOD that wanted me to find out... I was at home.. NBA package, I like watching sports...'Oh my god, what's this commotion that's going on in the stadium?! We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'"



Irv Gotti and Ashanti were rumored to have been fooling around during her time at Murder Inc, but both of them have denied being romantically involved with each other over the years. After parting ways with Murder Inc in 2009, the singer recently announced plans to re-record her debut album in honor of its 20th anniversary. Her plans didn't sit well with Gotti, who owns a good portion of her publishing.



"I own the masters," Gotti wrote in the comment section of a social post about Angie Martinez's previous interview with Ashanti last year. "And I produced all those great Ashanti albums. So I also own a good portion of the publishing. What she is trying to do is re-record all those great records and put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to fuck me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.”



Ashanti also laughed at the idea of being involved with the upcoming docuseries earlier this year, which probably didn't help their situation. Irv Gotti and Ja Rule's episode of Drink Champs drops later this week while the first episode of BET's Murder Inc doc drop on August 9.