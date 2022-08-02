Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Condemn Atlanta's Proposed 'Public Nuisance' Ban

“I’m Tauheed Epps, but my professional name is 2 Chainz, I actually own a couple businesses in the city, Escobar and Escobar Seafood,” 2 Chainz said. “I’m very blessed and I also like to be a blessing to others, and that’s what my businesses have allowed me to do. I brought up a real dear friend to me, Michael Render, I would like to yield it to him so he can really talk about the bigger picture here.”



Killer Mike, born Michael Render, approached the podium with a purpose. He began by letting the city council members know that attended the previous meeting in May and was upset that nothing has been done to fix the issues within the proposal. He emphasized that the ordinance would hit Black-owned businesses the hardest while corporate businesses would still strive regardless of the ordinance's consequences.



“We’ve honored three people today from Adamsville, who grew local businesses or influenced that, and this ordinance will wipe out the opportunity to do that,” Mike explained. “This is one of the only cities where entertainers and athletes have gone on to form a business class.”



Before his time expired, Mike demanded for the council to reconsider the proposal and cook up another way to reduce crime that doesn't put Black-owned businesses in danger. This isn't the only issue Mike is concerned with. Last month, he stood up for Young Thug, Gunna and YSL in his "Run" video after they were arrested on RICO charges.