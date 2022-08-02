Last Uvalde Shooting Victim Released From Hospital: 'She Is Our Hero'

The final victim from the Uvalde school shooting has been discharged from the hospital!

Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged last week from University Hospital in San Antonio, the facility shared on social media. She arrived to the hospital in critical condition the day of the May 24 attack after being wounded by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong," University Hospital said in a tweet. The hospital also posted a video of Mayah walking out of the hospital hallway and passing out roses to hospital staff. She is then seen getting into her family's car as staff chant "Mayah! Mayah! Mayah!"