Last Uvalde Shooting Victim Released From Hospital: 'She Is Our Hero'

By Dani Medina

August 2, 2022

Photo: GoFundMe

The final victim from the Uvalde school shooting has been discharged from the hospital!

Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged last week from University Hospital in San Antonio, the facility shared on social media. She arrived to the hospital in critical condition the day of the May 24 attack after being wounded by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong," University Hospital said in a tweet. The hospital also posted a video of Mayah walking out of the hospital hallway and passing out roses to hospital staff. She is then seen getting into her family's car as staff chant "Mayah! Mayah! Mayah!"

Mayah's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her "long road to recovery," which includes "numerous surgeries Mayah had undergone, future surgeries she may require, future hospital and doctor’s visits, mental health/trauma treatment, amongst many other things," according to ABC. So far, the Zamora family has raised over $110,000 toward the $150,000 goal.

We previously reported that Mayah received a visit at the hospital from her favorite country singer, Kevin Fowler. Mayah was a huge fan and her family was planning on attending a local show the weekend before the shooting occurred. "She was very sad that they couldn’t attend the show. The hospital staff asked if there was any way we could come by and surprise her. What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl! She’s way braver than I could ever be," Fowler said.

