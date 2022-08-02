Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead At 94

Beloved Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, known best for his record-setting 67 seasons with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 94, the Dodgers announced in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers.

"And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."