Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead At 94
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2022
Beloved Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, known best for his record-setting 67 seasons with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 94, the Dodgers announced in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account.
"We have lost an icon," said Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers.
"And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."
There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022
Scully was hired by the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and continued to work for the team until 2016, which set the record for the longest broadcasting tenure with a single team in professional sports history and was second only to longtime Dodgers manager and executive Tommy Lasorda's 69 seasons for the most with the Dodgers organization in any capacity.
The Bronx native was also the voice of 25 World Series, 20 no-hitters and 12 All-Star Games during his legendary career, having also contributed to CBS Sports (1975-82) and NBC Sports' (1983-1989) for MLB, NFL football and PGA Tour golf coverage.
Scully provided the voice to many of baseball's most memorable moments including Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th career home run, Kirk Gibson's game-winning home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series and the New York Mets' comeback against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.
Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame for "meritorious service by baseball broadcasters," in 1982, and selected as the Top Sportscaster of All-Time by the American SportsCasters Association in 2009.
Numerous other honors included the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award in 2014, the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his "microphone" retired by the Dodgers.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.