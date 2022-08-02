Mark Hoppus Addresses Rumors Tom DeLonge Is Rejoining blink-182

Responding to a fan's comment on Instagram asking if he was in the band he wrote, "Your guess is as good as mine," but when on to say, "Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with blink-182. We shall see…” Matt has been involved with blink-182 since their 2016 album California and stuck around for the 2019 album NINE. Kerrang notes that he wasn't credited on their 2020 pandemic.

The band is celebrating its 30th anniversary and Hoppus took to Discord to set the record straight about the band's lineup:

"There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182! If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it here or from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement… Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.’”