Perry Farrell Opens Up About 'Bad Falling Out' With Porno For Pyros Member

By Katrina Nattress

August 2, 2022

Martyn Lenoble & Perry Farrell
Photo: Archive Photos

When Porno For Pyros reunited at the Welcome to Rockville festival back in May, it was noted that drummer Stephen Perkins wasn't able to play the show; however, he wasn't the only original member who wasn't in the lineup. Diehard fans may also notice that Mike Watt was the band's bassist rather than founding bassist Martyn LeNoble. During an interview with SPIN at Lollapalooza, Perry Farrell opened up about why LeNoble wasn't there during the first show and how he made his way back into the lineup.

“Everybody was up for it except for Martyn,” Farrell said about that first show. “Martyn wasn’t quite there yet, but behind the scenes, Martyn and I were recording new material. I love Martyn, and we had a bad falling out. It happens, that when you’re a young man, you make stupid mistakes. And then hopefully, before you die, you can correct some of them or most of them.”

When LeNoble noticed Watt played bass during that set, it bugged him enough to reach out to Farrell. “Mike did the show, and I got a text from Martyn that said ‘I just find it very interesting that you didn’t invite me,'” Farrell recalled. “So I said, ‘I’ll tell you what. I got this other gig, Lollapalooza, and let’s play that.’ And we have been so happy, so happy together since.'”

That was the last gig the band had scheduled...for now. In the meantime, Jane's Addiction is heading on the road with Smashing Pumpkins this fall. See a full list of tour dates here.

Porno for Pyros
