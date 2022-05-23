Porno For Pyros Play First Show In Nearly 30 Years: See The Setlist

By Katrina Nattress

May 23, 2022

Porno For Pyros 2022
Photo: Nathan Zucker

Welcome to Rockville attendees did not get what they were hoping for on Friday (May 20) and Saturday (May 21), as thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Daytona Beach, causing cancelled sets by headliners Guns N’ Roses and Korn, as well as several other acts. But Sunday delivered with Porno For Pyros' first full show in 26 years.

Frontman Perry Farrell announced that his post-Jane's Addiction project would play in place of Jane's because guitarist Dave Navarro was still dealing with a "long bout of COVID." Farrell was joined by guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Mike Watt. Drummer Stephen Perkins was announced as part of the lineup but didn't end up performing with the group due to a "bad infection." His drum tech filled in for the festival gig.

Porno For Pyros played six songs from their self-titled 1993 debut, including the hit single “Pets,” and three from 1996’s Good God’s Urge during their 13-song set. They also covered four Jane's Addiction songs: “1%,” “Ain’t No Right,” “Mountain Song” and “Stop.”

The band hasn't announced any other gigs; however, last year DiStefano revealed they were working on new music. Watch fan-shot footage and see Porno For Pyros' Welcome to Rockville setlist below.

Porno For Pyros Welcome to Rockville Setlist

“Porpoise Head”

“Sadness”

“Porno for Pyros”

“Meija”

“Cursed Female”

“Pets”

“Blood Rag”

“Ain’t No Right” (Jane’s Addiction cover)

“Good God’s Urge!”

“Tahitian Moon”

“1%” (Jane’s Addiction cover)

“Mountain Song” (Jane’s Addiction cover)

“Stop” (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Porno for PyrosJane's Addiction
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.