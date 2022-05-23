Porno For Pyros Play First Show In Nearly 30 Years: See The Setlist

Welcome to Rockville attendees did not get what they were hoping for on Friday (May 20) and Saturday (May 21), as thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Daytona Beach, causing cancelled sets by headliners Guns N’ Roses and Korn, as well as several other acts. But Sunday delivered with Porno For Pyros' first full show in 26 years.

Frontman Perry Farrell announced that his post-Jane's Addiction project would play in place of Jane's because guitarist Dave Navarro was still dealing with a "long bout of COVID." Farrell was joined by guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Mike Watt. Drummer Stephen Perkins was announced as part of the lineup but didn't end up performing with the group due to a "bad infection." His drum tech filled in for the festival gig.

Porno For Pyros played six songs from their self-titled 1993 debut, including the hit single “Pets,” and three from 1996’s Good God’s Urge during their 13-song set. They also covered four Jane's Addiction songs: “1%,” “Ain’t No Right,” “Mountain Song” and “Stop.”

The band hasn't announced any other gigs; however, last year DiStefano revealed they were working on new music. Watch fan-shot footage and see Porno For Pyros' Welcome to Rockville setlist below.