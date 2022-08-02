The ‘Boy Meets World’ Opening Theme Is The Most 90’s Thing Ever

“He was just the sweetest, nicest man, and so talented,” Strong said. “But that theme song is so long.”

Friedle remembers Betsy Randle, who played “Amy Matthews,” told him that the smile she gives during the opening theme was her “please watch our show,” look.

“The way she said it was so cool,” he said laughing. “If you look, she gives this big smile that’s like ‘Oh Cory,’ like this big kind of ‘Please watch our show,’ look. Every time I watch (the opening theme) it's so funny to me.”

The opening theme is also the debut of the globe prop that followed the cast around to every photo shoot for the next seven years. Friedle said someone would always shout, “Here’s your world!” before tossing some sort of globe to the actors.

