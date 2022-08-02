The ‘Boy Meets World’ Opening Theme Is The Most 90’s Thing Ever
By John Popham
August 3, 2022
It has flying clipart, wacky transitions, and the instrumental theme music is nostalgia fuel for fans of Boy Meets World, but the cast of the iconic 90’s sitcom cringed a bit when they rewatched the show’s pilot episode.
“This was an interesting experience,” said Rider Strong, who played “Shawn Hunter” on the show. “If you hired a creative now to be like, ‘Go make the most 90’s opening credits you can,’ they would pick that color palette, those outfits, and those computer graphics.”
Strong joined former co-stars Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel on their new rewatch podcast Pod Meets World. The three shared a laugh about the dated opening as well as kind words about the late Ray Colcord who produced the music for all seven seasons of Boy Meets World including the opening theme.
“He was just the sweetest, nicest man, and so talented,” Strong said. “But that theme song is so long.”
Friedle remembers Betsy Randle, who played “Amy Matthews,” told him that the smile she gives during the opening theme was her “please watch our show,” look.
“The way she said it was so cool,” he said laughing. “If you look, she gives this big smile that’s like ‘Oh Cory,’ like this big kind of ‘Please watch our show,’ look. Every time I watch (the opening theme) it's so funny to me.”
The opening theme is also the debut of the globe prop that followed the cast around to every photo shoot for the next seven years. Friedle said someone would always shout, “Here’s your world!” before tossing some sort of globe to the actors.
Listen to the former cast of Boy Meets World breakdown the very first episode of the show in "TGI-The Pilot," on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
