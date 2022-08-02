This Is Illinois’ Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools and more. After analyzing all of that data, they chose Champaign, home of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Located in central Illinois, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is one of the nation's largest schools. USA Today ranks Champaign one of the best college towns and found more than 30 percent of the residents are enrolled in school here. Half of the 65,000 residents also are armed with bachelor's degrees, making this a well-educated town set against the farmland. And it's worth noting that Reviews.org named it the sixth-best college town for night life and fun.

