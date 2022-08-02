This Is Missouri’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools and more. After analyzing all of that data, they chose Columbia, home of Columbia College, Stephens College and the University of Missouri, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Home to the University of Missouri, Columbia College and Stephens College, 26 percent of residents in Columbia are students. More than half of the adults living here have degrees and are just ripe for positions at local employers such as Carfax, Shelter Insurance and Columbia Insurance Group that make Columbia a work base.

Are you curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the United States? Check out the full list right here.