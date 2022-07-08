This Is Missouri's Best Dive Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 8, 2022

Keep calm and cheer on. Friends in the bar watching sports match on TV together, drinking beer and cheering for team. People, leisure, friendship and entertainment concept
Photo: Getty Images

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Missouri, look no further. TripSavvy named The Hideaway as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Out of hundreds of Yelp reviews, The Hideaway in St. Louis, established in 1954, has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars. This is the type of place where you don’t have to dress up or make a big effort just to grab a pint at the bar. Each week there’s live music, trivia, and karaoke to entertain imbibers. There’s not a food menu available, but you can order pizza from TJ’s, a local eatery. And, if you like to sing along with a piano player, this is just the spot for you. 

The Hideaway is located at 5900 Arsenal Street in St. Louis, Missouri.

