This Las Vegas Attraction Is Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nevada is full of breathtaking sights. One man-made landmark in Las Vegas was recently named one of the most beautiful sights to see.

A study from Kuoni rated the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world. The website states, "We analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often."

The Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip placed at number three on the list.

According to Kuoni, here are the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world:

  1. Central Park- New York City, USA
  2. Trevi Fountain- Rome, Italy
  3. Fountains of Bellagio- Las Vegas, USA
  4. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia- Barcelona, Spain
  5. Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris- Paris, France
  6. Charles Bridge- Prague, Czech
  7. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden- Cape Town, South Africa
  8. Sheikh Zayed Grad Mosque Center- Abu Dhabi, UAE
  9. Stanley Park- Vancouver, Canada
  10. Chihuly Garden and Glass- Seattle, USA
  11. The Dubai Fountain- Dubai, UAE
  12. Schönbrunn Palace- Vienna, Austria
  13. Parque del Retiro- Madrid, Spain
  14. Christchurch Botanic Gardens- Christchurch, New Zealand
  15. Golden Gate Bridge- San Francisco, USA
  16. San Antonio River Walk- San Antonio, USA
  17. Duomo di Milano- Milan, Italy
  18. Plaza de Espana- Seville, Spain
  19. Sydney Harbour- Sydney, Australia
  20. Grand Place- Brussels, Belgium

Click here to check out the full study.

