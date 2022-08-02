This Las Vegas Attraction Is Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights

Nevada is full of breathtaking sights. One man-made landmark in Las Vegas was recently named one of the most beautiful sights to see.

A study from Kuoni rated the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world. The website states, "We analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often."

The Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip placed at number three on the list.

According to Kuoni, here are the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world:

Central Park- New York City, USA Trevi Fountain- Rome, Italy Fountains of Bellagio- Las Vegas, USA Basilica de la Sagrada Familia- Barcelona, Spain Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris- Paris, France Charles Bridge- Prague, Czech Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden- Cape Town, South Africa Sheikh Zayed Grad Mosque Center- Abu Dhabi, UAE Stanley Park- Vancouver, Canada Chihuly Garden and Glass- Seattle, USA The Dubai Fountain- Dubai, UAE Schönbrunn Palace- Vienna, Austria Parque del Retiro- Madrid, Spain Christchurch Botanic Gardens- Christchurch, New Zealand Golden Gate Bridge- San Francisco, USA San Antonio River Walk- San Antonio, USA Duomo di Milano- Milan, Italy Plaza de Espana- Seville, Spain Sydney Harbour- Sydney, Australia Grand Place- Brussels, Belgium

Click here to check out the full study.