Viral TikTok Catches Florida Deputies Serving Eviction Notice At Wrong Home

A Florida woman is going viral after deputies showed up at her house trying to evict her family. Authorities, however, were at the wrong home.

Jennifer Michele posted the dispute between her, two Pasco County deputies, and a locksmith to TikTok. The homeowner says she got a Ring doorbell alert about the three men showing up at her house and drilling a hole in her lock.

"What are you doing?" she asks them through the camera.

"We're here to finalize the eviction," one of the deputies answers.

"What eviction?" the shocked homeowner replies before telling them that she's paid her bills and her dogs are inside. When Michele provided her name to authorities, a deputy goes, "Oh s***." After several moments, one of the cops apologizes to Michele and says they're supposed to serve the eviction notice at the house next door.