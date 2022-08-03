Dolly Parton Headed To Ohio To Celebrate Success Of 'Imagination Library'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 3, 2022

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Country music queen Dolly Parton is headed to Ohio to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program, according to WFMJ News.

Dolly's Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine are welcoming Parton on August 9 to honor the singer. DeWine will host a luncheon at the Archie Griffin Ballroom in Columbus at noon.

Dolly's Imagination Library puts books into the hands of young readers all over the nation to inspire "a love of reading," according to the website. The program was inspired by Parton's father's inability to read and write.

The program mails kids one brand-new, age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. In addition, some of the books are bilingual. Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their families. As of this writing, 327,743 kids are enrolled in Ohio's Imagination Library, which is about 45 percent of eligible children between birth and the age of 5.

The Imaginary Library team helps administer the program in Columbiana County, builds local partnerships and covers half of the cost of the books every month, according to Lisa Wallace, co-director of the Brightside Project. For more information about Dolly's Imagination Library, head here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.