Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Open Hole In Jail Window

An inmate at a Kansas jail is reported to have broken a window using hemorrhoid cream during a plotted riot.

An affidavit obtained by KSN states that the inmate broke the window, which was used to smuggle contraband into the jail, by "lighting hemorrhoid cream on fire and melting the plastic in the window."

The affidavit states that the inmate took approximately three and a half hours to get the hole in the window by bringing a drain pipe from a sink into his cell, holding the hemorrhoid cream flame up to the window and using the pipe and a food tray to knock a hole through the window once it was softened.

The window was chosen by the inmates because it “cannot be seen from the door, and it has no other obstacles on the exterior of the building," according to the affidavit.

The inmates went into the cell and called a woman using the jail tablet, then led her to the broken window, which was used to smuggle contraband, including weapons, into the jail with a rope made out of torn linen from bedsheets.

The inmate told police that he was caught by former detention deputy Dustin Burnett, who did nothing to stop the incident.

Burnett, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of official misconduct in relation to the incident. A sheriff claims that Burnett didn't provide the whole story when speaking to investigators about the incident.