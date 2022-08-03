Man Sparks Wildfire While Trying To Kill A Spider

A wildfire in Utah was started by a man who was attempting to burn a spider with a lighter, according to authorities.

Cory Allan Martin, 26, was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Utah County Sheriff's Office announced via NBC News.

The fire took place in Springville at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 1) and spread to more than 60 acres of federal land prior to state fire officials' response and confirmation that it was 90 percent contained as of Tuesday (August 2).

Firefighters made contact with Martin on a mountain slope where he admitted to starting the blaze, according to sheriff's officials.

"Cory stated he found a spider on the mountain and was attempting to burn the spider with a lighter," a sheriff's affidavit filed to support the arrest stated via NBC News.

"When he attempted to burn the spider, the surrounding brush ignited and the fire began spreading very rapidly," the document added.

Martin was placed under arrest and authorities searched his belongings, finding a jar of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Sgt Spencer Cannon said Martin didn't appear to be under the influence of marijuana while speaking with two separate deputies about the incident on the mountain.

"There was no indication Mr. Martin was heavily under the influence of drugs," Cannon said in an email to NBC News. "He was quiet and not very talkative, but that is not unusual when one finds they are the focus of a criminal investigation."

Martin was released from jail on Tuesday, posting bail set at $2,000.