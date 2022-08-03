Kansas Voters Reject Constitutional Amendment Banning Abortion

Voters in Kansas soundly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the right for women to have abortions. Over 830,000 people voted on the measure, with around 60% voting against it.

Turnout for the vote was extremely high, easily surpassing the 470,000 who voted in the 2018 Kansas gubernatorial primaries and nearly eclipsing the 887,00 votes that were cast during the general election in 2014.

"The voters in Kansas have spoken loud and clear: We will not tolerate extreme bans on abortion," said Rachel Sweet, the campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.

While the amendment has been in the works since a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling that the Kansas constitution guarantees a woman's right to an abortion, it became the first anti-abortion ballot measure put to a vote since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

While abortion remains legal in Kansas up to 22 weeks of pregnancy, there are still some regulations, including a 24-hour waiting period. Minors must also have parental permission if they want to have an abortion.