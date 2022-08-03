Leonard Fournette Gives Tom Brady Epic Cake For 45th Birthday
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette helped his quarterback, Tom Brady, celebrate his 45th birthday in a big way.
Fournette shared a photo on his verified Twitter account of a custom, goat head birthday cake, which included "Happy 100th Birthday," joking about Brady's age-defying continued NFL dominance.
"Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady," Fournette tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday (August 2), hours ahead of Brady's birthday on Wednesday (August 3).
Buccaneers beat reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the "100% custom and sculpted" cake was created by The Cake Girl bakery in Tampa and delivered to the Bucs' Advent Health Training Center.
Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uCFujQ9P7D— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 2, 2022
“With him, his diet is strict,” Fournette said of Brady via the Tampa Bay Times. “... He doesn’t eat sugar.”
The cake, which was made by Kristina Lavallee and her bakers at The Cake Girl, mixed fondant and buttercream.
“It’s always fun to work with our Tampa Bay Bucs,” Lavallee said via the Tampa Bay Times. “It was such an honor to make a cake for Brady’s 45th birthday.”
Brady, who announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason, is looking to win his eighth Super Bowl during his third season with the Bucs, having led Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.
Fournette, a former No. 4 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, enters his third season with the Buccaneers, having recorded 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts (4.5 yards per carry), as well as 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 regular season.