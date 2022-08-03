Leonard Fournette Gives Tom Brady Epic Cake For 45th Birthday

“With him, his diet is strict,” Fournette said of Brady via the Tampa Bay Times. “... He doesn’t eat sugar.”

The cake, which was made by Kristina Lavallee and her bakers at The Cake Girl, mixed fondant and buttercream.

“It’s always fun to work with our Tampa Bay Bucs,” Lavallee said via the Tampa Bay Times. “It was such an honor to make a cake for Brady’s 45th birthday.”

Brady, who announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason, is looking to win his eighth Super Bowl during his third season with the Bucs, having led Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Fournette, a former No. 4 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, enters his third season with the Buccaneers, having recorded 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts (4.5 yards per carry), as well as 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 regular season.