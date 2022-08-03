Minnesota Police Officer Accidentally Drops Drunk Man Off At Wrong Home

A Perham police officer drove an intoxicated man home on July 25 only to find out that he didn't actually live there, according to Inforum.

According to Perham Police Chief James Gritz, a Perham establishment contacted the police department to notify them about an intoxicated customer who had lost his phone and needed a safe ride home. Apparently, the police department doesn't provide that service terribly often, but there were no taxi services running that night. Officer Emmanuel Reyes, who has been with the department for less than a year, agreed to take the man to what he was told was his mother's residence.

Reyes drove the man 10 miles outside of city limits, down a long gravel driveway and allowed him to enter a farmhouse. The actual residents of the home heard a commotion at around 1 a.m. and came downstairs to a find a stranger sitting on their couch. After the officer realized his mistake, he told the man to get off the couch. When he didn't immediately comply. he threatened to tase him, which motivated the man to rise.

“We were trying to perform a public service and help someone get home,” Gritz said. “This was an unfortunate incident and thankfully no one got hurt.”